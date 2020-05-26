Stephen and Katie Miller Return from Coronavirus Quarantine

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany confirmed to reporters that both Katie Miller and her husband Stephen Miller had returned to work at the White House on Tuesday.

Katie Miller, the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, tested positive for the coronavirus on May 8th, sending both she and Stephen Miller into quarantine.

Katie Miller confirmed her return to the White House on Twitter.

“Back at work today after three NEGATIVE COVID tests,” she wrote. “Thank you to all my amazing doctors and everyone who reached out with support.”

Miller also revealed publicly that she was pregnant, thanking her husband for taking care of her.

“I couldn’t have done it without my amazing husband who took great care of his pregnant wife,” she wrote.