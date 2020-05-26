Watch: Daytona Beach Police Shoot Alleged Armed Carjacker

Daytona Beach, Florida, police shot and killed an alleged armed carjacker after the suspect allegedly pointed his gun at officers.

The man allegedly tried to carjack a woman at a Popeye’s restaurant on Monday morning “near International Speedway Boulevard and U.S. 1,” News 6 reported.

The woman was parked outside, waiting for the restaurant to open when the man allegedly attempted the carjacking. The woman was able to escape and call to report the incident. Police arrived to find the man walking down the street, allegedly carrying a rifle.

WESH reported the man was allegedly “[walking] toward a nearby drug store and gas station.”

Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri explained that an officer confronted the suspect and ordered him to drop the rifle, at which time the suspect allegedly pointed the rifle in the direction of the officer.

.@ChiefCapri @DaytonaBchPD on officer involved shooting this am. Started as attempted carjacking of an @PopeyesChicken employee… ended down the street near @Wawa.

Suspect is wounded not life threatening pic.twitter.com/jw7fPi7y8x — claire metz (@clairemetzwesh) May 25, 2020

The suspect is expected to survive his injuries, and neither officer involved in the apprehension was harmed.

