Democrat Governors: Wearing Masks Is ‘Cool’ and ‘Signifies Strength’

Democrat governors are encouraging residents to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic, describing it as a symbol or a sign of virtue.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) said Tuesday that wearing a mask during the coronavirus pandemic signified “strength.”

“A face covering signifies strength and compassion for others,” Cooper said. “Wearing one shows that you care about other people’s health.”

Cooper also expressed the sentiment on Twitter.

A face covering signifies strength and compassion for others. Wearing one shows that you actually care about other people’s health. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 26, 2020

On Tuesday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said that wearing a mask was “cool” and suggested he wanted to sign an executive order that said, “Wearing a mask is officially cool.”

“Wearing a mask is now cool,” Cuomo said. “I believe it’s cool. … Wearing a mask is officially cool.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Wednesday told CNN that wearing a mask was a “symbol.”

“I want to protect myself and protect others, and also because I want to make it be a symbol for people to see that that’s the kind of thing you should be doing,” Fauci said, even though he reminded viewers that masks were “not 100 percent effective.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden said that wearing a mask was a symbol of leadership.

“What it presents and projects is leadership,” he said, berating President Trump for not wearing a mask. “Presidents are supposed to lead, not engage in folly and be falsely masculine.”