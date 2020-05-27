***Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests Continue in Minnesota

George Floyd Protests AP
Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP
Tony Lee

Protests are continuing in Minnesota on Wednesday evening a day after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd after Floyd was seen on video saying he could not breathe with the officer’s knee on his neck.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is one of the frontrunners to be Joe Biden’s running mate, said at today’s LULAC town hall event: “By all counts, this was a public execution.”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates.

9:45 PM: Minnesota:

9:40 PM:

 

9:31 PM: LOS ANGELES: Rioters smash police car window:

9:18 PM:

9:09 PM:

9:06 PM: AP on George Floyd:

9:05 PM:

 

https://twitter.com/cloween7/status/1265802653730291714

9 PM: Looting at Target:

 

 

 

.

