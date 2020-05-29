Derek Chauvin Arrested over Death of George Floyd

The state of Minnesota announced Friday afternoon that Derek Chauvin, the police officer seen pressing his knee on the neck of George Floyd shortly before he passed out and died, has been arrested.

#BREAKING: Officer Derek Chauvin has been taken into custody by state authorities, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington says. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) May 29, 2020

Shortly before noon, state officials held a press conference on the Floyd George case — leading with Governor Tim Walz (D) and Attorney General Keith Ellison (D), who urged for calm and an end to violent riots which have destroyed businesses in Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

The state’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner John Harrington spoke at the press conference but called reporters back to the room minutes after its end to announce the arrest. He said that the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) told him about the development. He did not specify whether charges had been filed.

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington comes back after leaving news conference, to announce that Derrick Chauvin had been arrested #GeorgeFloyd https://t.co/SxwLwj9GUK pic.twitter.com/HnqsSLbkaE — Glen Stubbe (@gspphoto) May 29, 2020

Here's how it happened: Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington went into a holding room immediately after this morning's newser. That's where he got the call from the BCA superintendent. Reporters were summoned to return. 5 minutes later, the announcement. — Theo Keith (@TheoKeith) May 29, 2020

During the press conference, Harrington said he felt Floyd’s death was a “murder,” though he did not want to “prejudice” any potential prosecution of the officers involved.

John Harrington, commissioner of Minnesota's Department of Public Safety, called the death of George Floyd a murder. “That's what it looked like to me. I don't want to prejudice this from a criminal perspective, but I’m just calling it [as] I see it.” https://t.co/TrmxXvIOhv pic.twitter.com/Gf3zFHs7ZT — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) May 29, 2020

This is a breaking story. Follow Breitbart News for updates.