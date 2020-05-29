Derek Chauvin Arrested over Death of George Floyd

derek-chauvin
@AttorneyCrump / Twitter
Ezra Dulis

The state of Minnesota announced Friday afternoon that Derek Chauvin, the police officer seen pressing his knee on the neck of George Floyd shortly before he passed out and died, has been arrested.

Shortly before noon, state officials held a press conference on the Floyd George case — leading with Governor Tim Walz (D) and Attorney General Keith Ellison (D), who urged for calm and an end to violent riots which have destroyed businesses in Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

The state’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commissioner John Harrington spoke at the press conference but called reporters back to the room minutes after its end to announce the arrest. He said that the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) told him about the development. He did not specify whether charges had been filed.

During the press conference, Harrington said he felt Floyd’s death was a “murder,” though he did not want to “prejudice” any potential prosecution of the officers involved.

This is a breaking story. Follow Breitbart News for updates.

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.