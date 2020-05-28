***Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests Rage in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, MINNESOTA - MAY 28: Protesters throw objects at police on May 28, 2020 in St. Paul, Minnesota. Today marks the third day of ongoing protests after the police killing of George Floyd. Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted …
Joshua Caplan

Violent protests continue to flare up in Minneapolis and St. Paul as the state responds to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck while handcuffed. 

Livewire highlights:

► Protests turned into riots in Minneapolis Wednesday night, amounting to 30 arson incidents, including an AutoZone and an under-construction apartment building being set ablaze. Rioters smashed up Minneapolis Police’s 3rd Precinct, while looters raided a Target store. 

A man was shot dead Wednesday night near a Minneapolis pawnshop.

► St. Paul police on Thursday responded to alleged looters at Target store, while rioters damaged police vehicles outside the store. 

► Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard to help quell the violence. 

► Mayor Jacob Frey has declared a local emergency in Minneapolis.

► Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman, who is investigating the involvement of police officers in Floyd’s death, said Thursday that some evidence in the case doesn’t support criminal charges. 

9:55 P.M. — Fox 31 Denver shared purported eyewitness video from Denver of a black SUV ramming a protester who jumped on the vehicle’s hood. 

9:41 P.M. — NAPA Auto Parts in St. Paul is flaring up. 

9:40 P.M. — George Floyd and fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin both worked security at a club at the same time last year, says its former owner. 

ABC 5 reports:

George Floyd and now-former Officer Derek Chauvin both worked security at the El Nuevo Rodeo club on Lake Street, according to Maya Santamaria. Santamaria owned the building for nearly two decades, but sold the venue within the last few months.

“Chauvin was our off-duty police for almost the entirety of the 17 years that we were open,” Santamaria said. “They were working together at the same time, it’s just that Chauvin worked outside and the security guards were inside.”

[…]

Although the two overlapped working security on popular music nights within the last year, Santamaria can not say for certain they knew each other because there were often a couple dozen security guards, including off-duty officers.

9:36 P.M. — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) tells MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that the George Floyd protests are about “400 years of institutionalized racism.” He made similar comments earlier Thursday. 

9:34 P.M. —

9:30 P.M. —

9:29 P.M. — At least 4 NYPD officers were reportedly taken to hospital amid violent protests in New York City over George Floyd’s death.

9:25 P.M. — More looting at a pawn shop in St. Paul. 

9:21 P.M. — CNN political analyst Van Jones says he hasn’t seen black Americans “this upset in 20 years, maybe longer” over George Floyd’s death. 

“If you are white and are you watching this, look in your own life,” Jones tells CNN. “How are you choking off black dignitary? Choking off black opportunity? Choking off black people from asking an opportunity to thrive? Because it’s not just that officer. This is a much deeper problem. How are all of us complicit in this? And how are all of us allowing this to happen?”

“I don’t have an answer to that,” he added. “I have not seen black people this upset in 20 years, maybe longer. And I’m looking forward to hearing this press conference. I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

9:19 P.M. —

9:17 P.M. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo weighs in on the protests in Minnesota: “It is a rebellion or a riot depending on whom you ask.”

9:02 P.M. — George Floyd protests have spread to Denver, Colorado, as demonstrators begin blocking the 1-25. 

8:59 P.M. — Tear gas and flash bangs are going off on University Ave. “Things are starting to get a little tenser,” reports KARE 11’s A.J. Lagoe. 

8:39 P.M. — Protesters continue to make their way through downtown Minneapolis. 

8:38 P.M. — Protests in downtown Minneapolis continue to grow in size.

8:35 P.M. —

8:30 P.M. — Smoke billows along University Ave. in St. Paul. 

8:20 P.M. — At least one business is on fire near Griggs and University in St. Paul. 

8:17 P.M. — NAPA Auto Parts in St. Paul can barely be seen due to all the smoke. 

8:11 P.M. — A car was set ablaze at the Target store near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct.

8:08 P.M. —

8:06 P.M. —

8:03 P.M. —

8:00 P.M. — Some north Minneapolis businesses are boarding up their windows in anticipation of more riots. 

7:58 P.M. —

7:57 P.M. —

7:54 P.M. — More looting of businesses on University in St. Paul. 

7:33 P.M. —

7:19 P.M. — More scenes from the NAPA Auto Part fire. 

7:19 P.M. — An NAPA Auto Parts has been set on fire. 

7:17 P.M. — A crowd of protesters are marching through downtown Minneapolis near Nicollet Mall. 

7:11 P.M. — Protesters continue to crowd around Target’s Midway store. A police vehicle has been vandalized with spray paint.  

5:30 P.M. — Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to restore order amid the protests. 

.

