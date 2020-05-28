Live Updates*** George Floyd Protests Rage in Minnesota

Violent protests continue to flare up in Minneapolis and St. Paul as the state responds to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a Minneapolis police officer placed his knee on Floyd’s neck while handcuffed.

Livewire highlights:

► Protests turned into riots in Minneapolis Wednesday night, amounting to 30 arson incidents, including an AutoZone and an under-construction apartment building being set ablaze. Rioters smashed up Minneapolis Police’s 3rd Precinct, while looters raided a Target store.

► A man was shot dead Wednesday night near a Minneapolis pawnshop.

► St. Paul police on Thursday responded to alleged looters at Target store, while rioters damaged police vehicles outside the store.

► Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called in the National Guard to help quell the violence.

► Mayor Jacob Frey has declared a local emergency in Minneapolis.

► Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman, who is investigating the involvement of police officers in Floyd’s death, said Thursday that some evidence in the case doesn’t support criminal charges.

**Follow all of the events on the Breitbart News Live Wire below. All times Eastern.**

9:55 P.M. — Fox 31 Denver shared purported eyewitness video from Denver of a black SUV ramming a protester who jumped on the vehicle’s hood.

Video captured during the protests tonight in Denver.https://t.co/udzmW86G84 — FOX31 Denver KDVR (@KDVR) May 29, 2020

9:41 P.M. — NAPA Auto Parts in St. Paul is flaring up.

NAPA fire flares up pic.twitter.com/5xZSmHtm5k — Nick Ferraro (@NFerraroPiPress) May 29, 2020

9:40 P.M. — George Floyd and fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin both worked security at a club at the same time last year, says its former owner.

ABC 5 reports:

George Floyd and now-former Officer Derek Chauvin both worked security at the El Nuevo Rodeo club on Lake Street, according to Maya Santamaria. Santamaria owned the building for nearly two decades, but sold the venue within the last few months.

“Chauvin was our off-duty police for almost the entirety of the 17 years that we were open,” Santamaria said. “They were working together at the same time, it’s just that Chauvin worked outside and the security guards were inside.” […] Although the two overlapped working security on popular music nights within the last year, Santamaria can not say for certain they knew each other because there were often a couple dozen security guards, including off-duty officers.

9:36 P.M. — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) tells MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow that the George Floyd protests are about “400 years of institutionalized racism.” He made similar comments earlier Thursday.

9:34 P.M. —

Same view, roughly 18 hours apart. This was a six-story affordable housing complex under construction at 29th Street and 26th Avenue in Minneapolis, about a block from the third precinct. At its peak, the fire was twice as tall as the building itself. pic.twitter.com/SS0fXdIvjQ — Nick Woltman (@nickwoltman) May 29, 2020

9:30 P.M. —

Demonstrators held a moment of silence for #GeorgeFloyd outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis. Photo: Ellie Webb pic.twitter.com/MxGlN9jLdA — CBS News Radio (@CBSNewsRadio) May 29, 2020

9:29 P.M. — At least 4 NYPD officers were reportedly taken to hospital amid violent protests in New York City over George Floyd’s death.

A spokesperson from @FDNY tells me at least 4 police officers have been injured and transported to the hospital in violent protests throughout NYC in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis. — Vandana Rambaran (@vandanarambaran) May 29, 2020

9:25 P.M. — More looting at a pawn shop in St. Paul.

University Avenue pawn shop, St. Paul pic.twitter.com/wjLQh0Ne2y — Nick Ferraro (@NFerraroPiPress) May 29, 2020

9:21 P.M. — CNN political analyst Van Jones says he hasn’t seen black Americans “this upset in 20 years, maybe longer” over George Floyd’s death.

“If you are white and are you watching this, look in your own life,” Jones tells CNN. “How are you choking off black dignitary? Choking off black opportunity? Choking off black people from asking an opportunity to thrive? Because it’s not just that officer. This is a much deeper problem. How are all of us complicit in this? And how are all of us allowing this to happen?”

“I don’t have an answer to that,” he added. “I have not seen black people this upset in 20 years, maybe longer. And I’m looking forward to hearing this press conference. I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

9:19 P.M. —

Here’s a look at the parking lot across the street from the Third Precinct in Minneapolis. At least one street has flooded with water. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/ept4qXZYfQ — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) May 29, 2020

9:17 P.M. — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo weighs in on the protests in Minnesota: “It is a rebellion or a riot depending on whom you ask.”

"It is a rebellion or a riot depending on whom you ask," says @ChrisCuomo of the demonstrations in Minnesota "Either way, don't miss the symptoms for the sickness. What you are seeing in Minneapolis started for a reason. The video of [George] Floyd's death. And it is disturbing" pic.twitter.com/130EPYeaA8 — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 29, 2020

9:02 P.M. — George Floyd protests have spread to Denver, Colorado, as demonstrators begin blocking the 1-25.

8:59 P.M. — Tear gas and flash bangs are going off on University Ave. “Things are starting to get a little tenser,” reports KARE 11’s A.J. Lagoe.

StPaul – teargas and flash bangs going off on University ⁦@kare11⁩ pic.twitter.com/K6LNbo4RkZ — A.J. Lagoe (@AJInvestigates) May 29, 2020

8:39 P.M. — Protesters continue to make their way through downtown Minneapolis.

8:38 P.M. — Protests in downtown Minneapolis continue to grow in size.

This demonstration has swelled in size. There are tens of thousands of people here now. pic.twitter.com/nnuEcYOPrB — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 29, 2020

8:35 P.M. —

PROTEST: Thousands of #Minneapolis residents are protesting police in the streets of downtown after #GeorgeFloyd was killed by an officer #BlackLivesMatter #minneapolisriots pic.twitter.com/GSoiURUgzj — Jacqueline Devine (@JackieIsDevine) May 29, 2020

8:30 P.M. — Smoke billows along University Ave. in St. Paul.

Smoke along University Ave in St Paul pic.twitter.com/ELAyICwEKF — Sarah Danik (@Sarah_Danik) May 29, 2020

8:20 P.M. — At least one business is on fire near Griggs and University in St. Paul.

Scene at Griggs and University in St Paul. At least one business on fire. Heavy police presence. Crowd gathering. Police have fired pepper balls at crowd pic.twitter.com/0bX70vPnUN — Miguel Marquez (@miguelmarquez) May 29, 2020

8:17 P.M. — NAPA Auto Parts in St. Paul can barely be seen due to all the smoke.

#StPaul smoke so thick from burning store you can barely see. Napa store fully engulfed pic.twitter.com/oybrswWy8J — A.J. Lagoe (@AJInvestigates) May 29, 2020

8:11 P.M. — A car was set ablaze at the Target store near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct.

Car on fire in Target parking lot. pic.twitter.com/R65pcaQfaj — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 29, 2020

8:08 P.M. —

Police firing tear gas at crowds around university and hamline, crowds running back and forth. A handful of people throwing objects at police pic.twitter.com/REV7RGnAxx — Peter Cox (@peterncox) May 29, 2020

8:06 P.M. —

Apocalyptic view on university avenue in St Paul as a Napa auto parts store burns amid looting in the area. pic.twitter.com/aXJyp2x1DH — Jake Carpenter (@jakeacarpenter) May 29, 2020

8:03 P.M. —

8:00 P.M. — Some north Minneapolis businesses are boarding up their windows in anticipation of more riots.

Businesses in north Minneapolis are boarding up their windows. Minneapolis police are guarding the Walgreens here at 827 W Broadway. pic.twitter.com/9Oy8fM14xa — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 29, 2020

7:58 P.M. —

7:57 P.M. —

The scene the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct on Thursday evening. pic.twitter.com/pE1WoRshV1 — Carlos Gonzalez (@CarlosGphoto) May 28, 2020

7:54 P.M. — More looting of businesses on University in St. Paul.

We are back in the Midway area where businesses in this mall on University are completely ransacked #StPaul pic.twitter.com/Mp8FKyqjCP — Sarah Danik (@Sarah_Danik) May 28, 2020

7:33 P.M. —

Appears to be tear gas being used by police to push people away from the fire at Napa and to clear out folks from the north side of the target lot pic.twitter.com/7MIhZ1Xzbj — Peter Cox (@peterncox) May 28, 2020

7:19 P.M. — More scenes from the NAPA Auto Part fire.

University Ave in St Paul, smoke so thick you can see just yards. NAPA store burning. ⁦@kare11⁩ pic.twitter.com/4BByr2XGo0 — A.J. Lagoe (@AJInvestigates) May 28, 2020

St Paul Napa store burning pic.twitter.com/ih67vCz5eX — A.J. Lagoe (@AJInvestigates) May 28, 2020

7:19 P.M. — An NAPA Auto Parts has been set on fire.

Fire has now started in St. Paul. The NAPA Auto Parts is on Fire. #wcco pic.twitter.com/W8Ld3983Ri — Susan-Elizabeth (@susanelizabethL) May 28, 2020

Smoke billowing out of NAPA auto parts on university off of hamline. St. Paul fire on scene pic.twitter.com/KydGA12w79 — Peter Cox (@peterncox) May 28, 2020

7:17 P.M. — A crowd of protesters are marching through downtown Minneapolis near Nicollet Mall.

The crowd at the Government Center is now marching through downtown Minneapolis. They are moving along Nicollet Mall. Just marching and chanting. No violence. #GeorgeFloyd #WCCO pic.twitter.com/nDurKqyR6o — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) May 28, 2020

7:11 P.M. — Protesters continue to crowd around Target’s Midway store. A police vehicle has been vandalized with spray paint.

Crowd outside midway Target in St. Paul pic.twitter.com/N6QC91i5r3 — Peter Cox (@peterncox) May 28, 2020

5:30 P.M. — Gov. Tim Walz activated the Minnesota National Guard to restore order amid the protests.