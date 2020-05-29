Michigan United for Liberty organized a “Sunday Funday” event at the state capitol so small business owners could earn money, but they canceled it after anti-police protesters vowed to show up on the same day.

The group posted on Facebook:

The decision was immediately made when the group was informed that another group of demonstrators plans to descend on the Capitol that same day, ostensibly to protest the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

MUFL did not identify the other group.

“We will not allow our message of peaceful, law-abiding, positive resistance to be conflated with the violent and unlawful actions of unrelated groups, and we cannot ask our members and supporters to put themselves in harm’s way,” said MUFL spokesman Adam de Angeli.

“We will not be associated with political terrorism in any manner.”

Rioters burned buildings and looted businesses in Minneapolis after Floyd died, allegedly at the hands of city officers. The group:

…acknowledges the seriousness of the issue of police brutality, the group is committed to – and must remain focused on – ending Governor Whitmer’s unconstitutional lockdown orders that are destroying the lives and livelihoods of Michiganders with every passing day.

Instead, organizers encouraged Michiganders to “carry out the spirit of the scheduled event – opposing and defying the governor’s unconstitutional lockdown orders – on Sunday by going to church, getting together with friends, and being productive members of society.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.