Watch: Melee Breaks Out in D.C. as George Floyd Protest Turns to Chaos

The riots that are spreading across the country in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in custody of the Minneapolis Police Department on Memorial Day flared up in the nation’s capital on Friday with huge crowds showing up to protest.

In the District of Columbia, police scrambled to control a large crowd protesting Floyd’s death.

In footage shot by Breitbart News’ Matthew Perdie, police can be seen tackling a demonstrator and escorting him through the crowd to the Freedman’s Bank Building, part of the U.S. Treasury Department headquarters in D.C.

It is unclear at this time why the demonstrator was arrested.

The footage above has been edited to remove moments when Breitbart’s video feed froze. The unedited video can be watched below:

