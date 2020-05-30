President Donald Trump on Saturday praised the National Guard for helping quell the riots in Minneapolis.

“The National Guard has been released in Minneapolis to do the job that the Democrat Mayor couldn’t do,” Trump wrote, referring to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

After days of punishing looting in the city, Frey vowed to bring in a stronger presence of law enforcement.

“We will be mobilizing the largest force that has ever come forward in the state of Minnesota history to help,” he said at a press conference on Saturday. “We understand that you’re concerned. We want to be there for you.”

Gov. Tim Walz announced that he was deploying the full Minnesota National Guard.

Trump was sharply critical of Democrat officials in Minnesota, urging them to “get tough and fight.”

“Should have been used 2 days ago and there would not have been damage and Police Headquarters would not have been taken over and ruined,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Great job by the National Guard. No games!”