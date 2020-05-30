President Donald Trump on Saturday thanked the Secret Service for defending the White House from a crowd of angry protesters.

“Great job last night at the White House by the U.S. Secret Service,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “They were not only totally professional, but very cool.”

Agents lined Pennsylvania Avenue on Friday night in front of the 13-foot White House fence as protesters struggled with them over temporary barricades.

“I was inside, watched every move, and couldn’t have felt more safe,” Trump said. “They let the ‘protesters’ scream & rant as much as they wanted, but whenever someone got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard – didn’t know what hit them.”

The president also criticized Washington, DC, Mayor, Muriel Bowser for not allowing the D.C. police force to get involved with policing the protests.

“On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved,” Trump wrote. “‘Not their job.’ Nice!”

Trump also suggested that Saturday night his supporters would rally at the White House for a “MAGA night.”

“Tonight, I understand, is MAGA NIGHT AT THE WHITE HOUSE???” he wrote.

Protesters on Friday night and early Saturday morning were spotted repeatedly hurling insults and obscenities at the agents as well as chants of “F-ck Donald Trump.”

“The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic,” Trump wrote.

Trump reassured Americans that the “professionally organized” crowd never came close to breaching the White House fence.

“If they had they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen,” he said. “That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least.”

Trump indicated that the Secret Service put the younger agents on the front lines and told him that “they love it” and was good practice.

“As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional,” Trump wrote. “Never let it get out of hand. Thank you!”

