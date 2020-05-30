‘The People Want Blood:’ Violent Clashes Continue Outside White House

Clashes with the police continued for a second day outside the White House, amid nationwide outbreaks of violence and looting, with one protester seen holding a sign bearing the slogan “The People Want Blood.”

Another sign said “abolish the police.”

The journalist who caught the sign on camera, an editor for local news station WTOP, also reported that Secret Service police in riot gear issued three “unlawful assembly” warnings, deploying pepper spray when the warnings went unheeded.

Insanity outside the White House. Three warnings of an unlawful assembly from the Secret Service before storming into the crowd. A lot of people have been hit with paper spray. In all the chaos, at least one person was tossed to the ground and presumably arrested. pic.twitter.com/Ab2eSkq9CS — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) May 30, 2020

The violent protesters can be seen attacking the police wall and hurling objects at assembled officers.

This is the second day of violent protests outside the White House. At last night’s protests, protesters successively attacked two journalists, including Breitbart News reporter Matthew Perdie as they attempted to film the ongoing unrest.

Riots and acts of violence have been reported in cities around the country today, including Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and Newark

In Minnesota, where the riots began, Governor Walz has ordered a full mobilization of the state’s National Guard, for the first time in Minnesotan history.

On Twitter, President Trump praised the Secret Service for defending the White House yesterday.

“They were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand,” said the President.

Trump said that if protesters had breached the White House fence last night, they would have “been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen. That’s when people would have been really badly hurt, at least.”

In a press conference at the Department of Justice earlier today, Attorney General William Barr blamed “far-left extremist groups using Antifa-like tactics” for the escalating violence around the nation.

“Groups of outside radical agitators are exploiting the situation to pursue their own separate and violent agenda,” said Barr.

