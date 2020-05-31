Authorities made arrests in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, on Sunday as police deployed pepper spray on protesters, LancasterOnline reported.

The protests reportedly kicked off in the city at 11:00 a.m. According to the outlet, “one started at 11 a.m. in front of the Lancaster Police Station, and the ‘Drive for Justice for George Floyd’ demonstration started at 2 p.m.”

The first protest reportedly grew larger as the second scheduled protest began. According to the outlet, police used pepper spray on protesters shortly after the second protest’s 2 p.m. start, and “some” arrests were made:

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., it appeared officers were talking with protesters when they began using pepper spray on protesters and some arrests were made. Those who’ve been arrested have not been identified yet. State police have also showed up to the protests.

Meanwhile, chaos continued to unravel in the streets of Philadelphia as rioters vandalized police vehicles and looted local businesses prior to the city’s 6:00 p.m. curfew:

POLICE CARS DESTROYED: Rioters destroy a line of police cars, ghost riding them into each other and setting them on fire in West Philadelphia. MORE: https://t.co/Xm93XDEQV4 pic.twitter.com/8qcjnBHaHI — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) May 31, 2020

The state’s capital city of Harrisburg has not been spared from the civil unrest. Two officers were injured in the city on Saturday and subsequently hospitalized after protesters hurled bricks their way.

With two Capital Police officers in the hospital and several patrol cars badly damaged by bricks, I am watching law enforcement repeatedly attempt to deescalate while allowing room for peaceful protest – Commissioner Carter has been out front & represents the best of #Harrisburg — Eric Papenfuse (@EricPapenfuse) May 30, 2020

Gov. Tom Wolf (D) on Saturday released a relatively weak statement as violent protests permeated cities throughout the Keystone State, stating that “people are protesting violence and injustice that occurs far too often against people of color” and largely failing to condemn the widespread violence.

Wolf said:

Everyone should speak out because no one should be at risk of harm because of oppression or racism. We have seen these injustices happen in the Commonwealth, and this week, we were all shaken by the murder of George Floyd in Minnesota. As Pennsylvanians protest, I urge everyone involved to be peaceful and to keep each other safe. Throughout the day, my Administration has been in touch with municipalities, and we have offered whatever assistance is needed to keep our communities from suffering from additional violence and pain.

“Please stay safe, and remember that we all must look out for each other as we seek to make our commonwealth more just and fair for everyone,” Wolf added.