Gretchen Whitmer Silent After Governor’s Office Attacked by Rioters

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s (D) office building was attacked in downtown Lansing on Sunday, and so far, she has not responded to that, or the other destruction in the capital city.

The George Romney Building — named after Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) father — suffered damage after rioters broke several windows and sprayed graffiti on pillars.

Photos also showed plantings overturned.

WILX reporter Seth Wells followed the rioters as at least one smashed windows with a metal pipe:

A photo from Wells:

State police in riot gear soon later appeared:

Vandals also hit the Boji Tower, which is located next to the Romney Building and across from the state capitol.

As of 11:30 p.m. ET Sunday night, Whitmer has not publicly commented on the violent “protesters.”

On Saturday, she “encouraged” cities to create “areas for peaceful demonstrations.”

“Communities are hurting, having felt that calls for equity, justice, safety, and opportunity have gone unheard for too long,” Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garland Gilchrist said.

“The First Amendment right to protest has never been more important, and in this moment when we are still battling a killer virus, it is crucial that those who choose to demonstrate do so peacefully, and in a way that follows social distancing guidelines to protect public health.”

