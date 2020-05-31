WATCH: ‘Take His Ass’ – Protesters Take Down Rioter, Hand Him Over to Police

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images
Protesters gathering in Washington, DC, May 31, 2020, pinned down a rioter who was damaging property and handed him over to police, yelling, “Take his ass.”

Video from Breaking 911 shows the protesters converge on a man damaging property and subdue him. They then walked him to nearby police officers.

Rioters in Chicago, New York, and Los Angeles drew attention to themselves yesterday by damaging and, in some cases, completely destroying police cars.

On May 30, 2020, Breitbart News reported that at least 11 LAPD squad cars were damaged—some destroyed—and police cars in Chicago, too.

Also on Saturday, Breitbart News reported that protesters set NYPD cars ablaze in Union Square.

A photo tweeted by News 12 anchor Jessica Cunnington showed the destruction:

