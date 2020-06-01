Melania Trump Speaks out Against Violent Rioters: ‘Protest in Peace’

First Lady Melania Trump on Monday spoke out against the violent protests blighting major cities across the country.

“Saddened to see our country and communities being damaged and vandalized,” she wrote on Twitter. “I ask everyone to protest in peace and focus on taking care of one another and healing our great nation.”

The first lady continues to condemn the rioting and vandalizing on social media.

“Our country allows for peaceful protests, but there is no reason for violence,” she wrote on Friday morning.

She also urged Americans to continue working to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“I’ve seen our citizens unify and take care of one another through COVID19 and we can’t stop now,” she wrote.

She also offered her sympathies for the family of George Floyd, who died after a police officer pressed his neck with his knee for several minutes while putting him into custody. Floyd’s death sparked protests across the country.

“My deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd,” she wrote. “As a nation, let’s focus on peace, prayers & healing.”