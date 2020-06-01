Rioters across the United States have waved Mexican flags in various American cities to protest the death of George Floyd, allegedly at the hands of a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer.

While rioters waved Mexican flags, American flags were routinely burned at riots in Los Angeles, California, Atlanta, Georgia, Portland, Oregon; and Chicago, Illinois.

In one video posted online, a rioter with a Mexican flag can be seen helping beat a man who was carrying and waving an American flag. In another post, rioters in Los Angeles torched an American flag while rioters with Mexican flags attacked police vehicles.

BLM protesters are trying to burn an American flag while blocking traffic in downtown Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/cXrDQ24R1w — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 28, 2020

Portland: A man brought an American flag to the antifa/BLM protest (later riot). He is confronted & then sucker-punched by a man wearing a "F— Trump" shirt. The mob rushed in to beat him. He never let go of the flag. @PortlandPolice did not help. #Antifa #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/OAP6L0THeE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 31, 2020

Does this look like organic anger & looting by a group of people angry over racial injustice? Or a group hijacking a protests to further a far different agenda? pic.twitter.com/eO8TDeU483 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 31, 2020

Reno police stopped by dipsh*t protester, police politely ask him to move. kek pic.twitter.com/HYusTNmN5n — NvPatriot💥 (@Nvpatriot2) May 31, 2020

Mexican flag with the BLM flag. Mexican Americans in Atlanta joining #GeorgeFloydProtests pic.twitter.com/7722IE39T3 — Russell Contreras (@RussContreras) May 29, 2020

Denver protest has begun to turn violent. pic.twitter.com/4sZpoLXIC0 — Joshua Rodriguez (@Joshuajered) May 29, 2020

Protesters kick and jump on top of CPD squad car in front of Trump Tower https://t.co/QGp3xJ6K6h pic.twitter.com/TXOj7mp26O — WGN TV News (@WGNNews) May 30, 2020

Downtown LA is wild rn 😳 pic.twitter.com/Ox9ND1vPjx — Alex Estrada (@FknStrada) May 28, 2020

Chants like “El pueblo unido, jamás será vencido” were heard as the Latino community stood in solidarity with the Black community in yesterday’s protest. ⁣ Mexican, Dominican, and Puerto Rican flags were present in both the Little Village caravan and Loop protest. ⁣

⁣ pic.twitter.com/pm00tCnl1w — María Guerrero (@themariague) May 31, 2020

Breitbart News is live-blogging the fifth evening of riots across American cities.

