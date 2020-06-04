A counter-terrorism expert believes the riots that have taken place across the country are a “coordinated effort” by Marxist and communist groups.

John Guandolo singled out Antifa and Black Lives Matter as “communist organizations” during an appearance on The Kyle Olson Show, which will air on Saturday.

“There are citizens who support Black Lives Matter who are in it because … they want liberty, want to make sure things are done right,” he said.

“But the leadership of Black Lives Matter, the entire reason the organization was formed, it was formed as a Marxist-communist organization,” Guandolo, who was in the FBI for 13 years and founded Understanding the Threat, said.

“The activities that it participates in, you’ve got to look at it through that lens.”

Guandolo noted protests appear “spontaneous,” but they are “immediately violent. People are armed. We now know they’re pre-staging pallets of bricks,” and police officers have been targeted.

He said he believes Antifa and Black Lives Matter are seeking to “overthrow the U.S. government.”

Guandolo, a counter-terrorism expert, said Freedom Road Socialist Organization is behind what’s going on across the country, and the media is playing a role, as well.

“When I sit down with senior government leaders and lay this out for them, I mean, their heads explode. And they realize this is as detailed and as ingrained here in the United States as the Islamic movement, the Jihadi movement,” he said.

Guandolo asserted the feds have not been aware of the connections and no one in the federal government has been putting it together.

He said Black Lives Matter wants “the anarchy. They want the chaos. What they’re doing on the streets today is communist doctrine, because when the chaos happens, then, what you get is a need for law and order and communism is a system that brings order to the community.”

Guandolo praised President Trump for calling Antifa “terrorists.”

“This is a war in the information battle space,” and he said Trump uttering those words was a “big deal.”

Guandolo said he believes Trump and others in the federal government are starting to understand the seriousness of the stakes.

“The President is starting to see how these things are connected,” he said.

According to Guandolo, when he left the FBI for the Department of Defense, he was responsible for briefing generals, attorneys general, members of Congress and others.

“Not a one of them understood anything about the U.S. communist movement,” he said.

Speaking about the radical organizations, Guandolo said, “Their goal is to control the narrative, to control how our leaders understand what they’re doing.”

“When you tell someone in the government that Black Lives Matter is a Marxist-communist movement as a matter of objective fact, they just don’t know this,” he said.

“And then of course they’re like, ‘Well, why are we meeting with them?’ That’s my question.”

“‘Sir, why are you meeting with them? Why are you giving them legitimacy?'” Guandolo said.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube. Follow him on Twitter and like him on Facebook.