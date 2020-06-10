Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer indicated during an interview with The Root on Tuesday that black protesters would be killed by Michigan State Police if they attempted to “storm” the capitol building

Reporter Terrell Jermaine Starr brought up the “mostly white” armed protesters who entered the state capitol as legislators were recently debating whether to extend Whitmer’s state of emergency order.

“It is lawful to bring a gun into the capitol,” Whitmer said, adding she doesn’t control the capitol grounds.

The capitol complex is protected by the Michigan State Police, which also provides her security.

The governor said she prefers the law be changed to ban firearms from the building.

“How do you respond to people who say that if there were a group of black men who stormed the state capitol that they would have been dead?” Starr asked.

“I understand why people would say that,” Whitmer said grimly.

“And I don’t disagree.”

Violence and rioting broke out in Lansing during a recent protest related to the death of George Floyd and police largely stood down.

WILX reporter Seth Wells followed the rioters as at least one smashed the windows of the George Romney Building — which houses Whitmer’s office — with a metal pipe:

Things are escalating badly in downtown Lansing. I tried to stay at a safe distance but things are getting dangerous.

State police in riot gear appeared soon after:

Law enforcement are now guarding the Romney.

Earlier in the night, rioters overturned a vehicle before setting it on fire:

Car is overturned to cheers in Lansing.

No rioters were killed, let alone shot, by police.

