During a round table in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Joe Biden claimed the death of George Floyd was bigger than the assassination of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Joe Biden: “Even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact the George Floyd’s death did.” ὄ pic.twitter.com/b9LzB9bbNq — ForAmerica 🇺🇸 (@ForAmerica) June 11, 2020

“Even Dr. King’s assassination did not have the worldwide impact that George Floyd’s death did,” Biden said with a mask dangling from his ear.

“Because just like television changed the civil rights movement for the better when they saw Bull Connor’s dogs ripping the clothes off of elderly black women who were trying to go to church, and fire hoses ripping the skin off of young kids,” he said.

Bull Connor was a Democrat and Commissioner of Public Safety for Birmingham, Alabama.

“That — all those folks around the country who didn’t have any black populations heard about this, but they didn’t believe it, but they saw it, it was impossible for them to close their eyes,” Biden continued.

“Well, what happened to George Floyd, now you’ve got how many people around the country? Millions of cell phones, it’s changed the way everybody’s looking at this,” he said. “Look at the millions of people marching around the world.”

