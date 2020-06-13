Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-VA) has finished with fewer votes than challenger Bob Good in Virginia’s Republican nominating convention on Saturday.

Riggleman had faced a challenge from Good in Virginia’s 5th Congressional District. In the nominating convention, Riggleman seems to have finished with fewer votes than Good.

Source in #VA05 tells me that Bob Good has more votes than Denver Riggleman. Campbell County put Good over the top, but it is being contested and lawyers are involved trying to get the entire delegations votes thrown out. — Carter Elliott, IV (@CarterElliottIV) June 14, 2020

In a statement, Riggleman accused the nominating process of being rife with voter fraud:

Voting irregularities and ballot stuffing has been reported in multiple counties in the #VA05. Voter fraud has been a hallmark of this nomination process and I will not stand for it. [The Virginia Republican Party] needs to reevaluate their priorities. We are evaluating all our options at this time.

Good focused his campaign primarily on the issue of immigration, telling Breitbart News in an exclusive interview last month that reducing immigration must be the Republican Party’s “number one priority.”

“It is a critical issue for many reasons and frankly, it is the number one priority of our campaign, is reforming immigration,” Good said. “Not just ending illegal immigration … we both know the Democrat Party doesn’t agree on that, but not just ending illegal immigration but managing legal immigration in a way that puts America first and American workers first. My opponent has voted time and again to allow hundreds of thousands of more foreign workers to come in and take American jobs at lower wages.”

In 2019, Riggleman co-sponsored the Workforce for an Expanding Economy Act which created a new visa program where construction companies could have readily outsourced U.S. construction jobs to foreign workers.

