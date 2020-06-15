Nolte: Overwhelming Evidence Exposes Democrat Party’s Ongoing Systemic Racism

Facts: America is accused of racism, of holding racial minorities back by way of system-wide white supremacism, and yet Jews, black Nigerians, Indian Americans (from India), and Asians are more successful in America than whites, and their respective imprison rates are lower than whites.

How is it possible in a country that we’re told is riddled with the cancer of white supremacism for those four groups to enjoy a higher standard of living and more success than their all-powerful, white oppressors?

The asking of the question answers the question.

Facts…

Police shootings of unarmed people (including blacks) have dropped dramatically over the past few years.

Black and white deaths at the hands of police officers are almost perfectly representative of the country’s racial make-up involving police interactions.

The black imprisonment rate has been dramatically shrinking since 2006.

Black and whites are equally satisfied with their local police.

The black unemployment rate just hit record lows.

President Trump just signed long overdue criminal justice reform.

Every single American — white and black — was appalled by what happened to George Floyd and wants to see his family receive justice.

Facts…

Below are the most controversial deaths of black Americans at the hands of police officers going back a full three years — plus those going back further that became national stories. I’m not here to question whether or not the police acted appropriately in each case. It is enough that they are controversial.

Below is the name of the victim, the city/state where the death occurred, and the political party in charge of the police at the time…

Rayshard Brooks – Atlanta, GA – Democrat

George Floyd – Minneapolis, MN – Democrat

Breonna Taylor – Louisville, KY – Democrat

Manuel Ellis – Tacoma, WA – Democrat

Atatiana Jefferson – Fort Worth, TX – Republican

Javier Ambler – Austin, TX – Democrat

Tony McDade – Tallahassee, FL – Democrat

Dion Johnson – Phoenix, AZ – Democrat

Jemel Roberson – Chicago, IL – Democrat

Botham Jean – Dallas, TX – Democrat

Stephon Clark – Sacramento, CA – Democrat

Jordan Edwards – Dallas, TX – Democrat

Eric Garner – NY, NY – Democrat

Laquan McDonald – Chicago, IL – Democrat

John Crawford, Beavercreek, OH – Republican

Freddie Gray – Baltimore, MD – Democrat

Out of those 16 names, 14 happened in cities or towns where a Democrat is in charge of the police department.

No one is stopping any of those cities from instituting police reforms … other than the Democrats who refuse to institute police reforms.

Facts…

Have you noticed that during this three-week Woke Purge that those in powerful positions who are getting fired or canceled for some sort of discrimination hail from far-left institutions like the corporate media and Hollywood…?

Facts…

Look at all the left-wing celebrities confessing to how they have tolerated racism from friends and co-workers… Among many others, you have Aaron Paul, Bryce Dallas Howard, Debra Messing, Kristen Bell, Julianne Moore, Justin Theroux, and Stanley Tucci confessing to:

Every not so funny joke. Every unfair stereotype. Every blatant injustice, no matter how big or small. Every time I remained silent… I take responsibility.

With that in mind, let me share something with you…

I’m a white guy who lives in the rural South. We moved here from Los Angeles in 2011, and over the last nine years, I have heard exactly one off-color racial remark. One. Some guy suggested I name my black dog “Obama.” That’s it. Over nine years as a white guy living in the South, that’s it. I didn’t lecture the guy. I didn’t get in his face. But my immediate reaction, which I didn’t even have time to think about, made it clear I didn’t care for the remark. He responded with a quick “sorry,” and nothing of the kind was ever said again over the two or three times I had to deal with him after that.

So, let me ask you… What the hell is going on in left-wing Hollywood where a pile of white actors are so ravaged by guilt they feel compelled to apologize for all the times they remained silent, every time they tolerated a racist joke or act of discrimination?

I’ll tell you what the hell is going on in left-wing Hollywood…

This.

No, seriously, click on that link. Read it, and then sit back and ponder just how racist Hollywood must be where over 18 years and 14 seasons not one black man or woman was picked to star as ABC/Disney’s bachelor or bachelorette.

Think about how blatantly racist things are in Hollywood, things are at ABC/Disney, where it took nearly two decades in 21st century America for the studio to choose a black bachelor or bachelorette.

Facts…

All these cities where black Americans are gunned down, where blacks claim they live under systemic racism… All of them are run by Democrats — all of them — and in most cases, have been for generations: Chicago, Minneapolis, Baltimore. St. Louis, Oakland, Los Angeles, New York, Dallas, Austin, Charlotte, Atlanta, Detroit, New Orleans, Flint, Memphis, Birmingham… and on and on and on…

Democrats, Democrats, Democrats, Democrats…

Facts…

This lunacy about defunding the police embraced by Democrats, left-wing celebrities, and left-wing media elites will ravage black America in a way so disproportionate to the rest of the country, it will make your head spin.

My heart breaks for the urban blight and the death toll that always comes with it.

Facts…

The failing public schools, especially in urban areas, are run exclusively by Democrats, and it is Democrats who fight the hardest to ensure there are no reforms… No school choice, no vouchers, no charter schools, no hope…

Facts…

The looting and burning, the destruction over the past few weeks that has been encouraged and excused by the left-wing media, left-wing celebrities, and Democrats, is almost exclusively occurring in predominantly back neighborhoods.

White media elites, white celebrities, and white Democrats are openly encouraging marauders of every color to destroy black neighborhoods and are couching this evil as virtue.

Facts…

No one can express the following more eloquently than a black Berkeley professor who must remain anonymous in order to protect his/her job: [emphasis added]

The vast majority of violence visited on the black community is committed by black people. There are virtually no marches for these invisible victims, no public silences, no heartfelt letters from the UC regents, deans, and departmental heads. The message is clear: Black lives only matter when whites take them. Black violence is expected and insoluble, while white violence requires explanation and demands solution. Please look into your hearts and see how monstrously bigoted this formulation truly is.

Facts…

From this same professor:

The ever-present soft bigotry of low expectations and the permanent claim that the solutions to the plight of my people rest exclusively on the goodwill of whites rather than on our own hard work is psychologically devastating. No other group in America is systematically demoralized in this way by its alleged allies. A whole generation of black children are being taught that only by begging and weeping and screaming will they get handouts from guilt-ridden whites. No message will more surely devastate their futures, especially if whites run out of guilt, or indeed if America runs out of whites. If this had been done to Japanese Americans, or Jewish Americans, or Chinese Americans, then Chinatown and Japantown would surely be no different to the roughest parts of Baltimore and East St. Louis today. The History department of UCB is now an integral institutional promulgator of a destructive and denigrating fallacy about the black race.

Democrats, the media, Hollywood, and the organized left have made it their mission to devastate black America… To keep blacks poor, angry, frustrated, and bitter — even as other minority groups somehow flourish under all this “systemic oppression.”

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.