Rick Wilson, a prominent Never Trumper and leader of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, is facing a wave of backlash after effectively attempting to “cancel” Domino’s Pizza for thanking White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for a compliment over seven years ago.

“You just killed your brand,” Wilson said on social media Monday, digging up a 2012 tweet which showed the pizza company thanking McEnany for a compliment.

“FUN FACT: @dominos is wayyyy better than any NYC pizza,” she said in the November 8, 2012 tweet, years before joining the Trump campaign. Trump had not even announced his intentions of running for the highest office in the land until June 2015:

@kayleighmcenany That's one heck of a compliment! Thanks for the love! #WEAPPRECIATEIT! — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) November 9, 2012

Wilson received a wave of backlash for uncovering the years-old tweet, and Domino’s ultimately issued a response.

“Welp. It’s unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that’s 2020 for ya,” the company said a Tuesday Twitter response:

Welp. It's unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that's 2020 for ya. — Domino's Pizza (@dominos) June 16, 2020

Wilson’s failed attempt to demonize the chain led to some taking a closer look at his old social media posts, resulting in the discovery of Instagram photos depicting what appears to be a cooler emblazoned with the Confederate flag — a symbol heavily targeted by the progressive left.

“Don’t worry @dominos, it turns out that the only brand cancelled today is the brand of Rick ‘The South will rise again’ Wilson,” Donald Trump Jr. said of the discovery:

Don't worry @dominos, it turns out that the only brand cancelled today is the brand of Rick "The South will rise again" Wilson. https://t.co/AiT73noo2I pic.twitter.com/tXyK2eGH3w — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 16, 2020

Hi @TheRickWilson, not sure if you realize, but your wife posted this on Instagram. May want to delete that one too! pic.twitter.com/ISg1xUVS1u — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) June 16, 2020

A hilarious story!

Human-goblin hybrid named @TheRickWilson tried to cancel Dominoes Pizza because they were nice to WH Press Sec Kayleigh Mcenany.

Turns out Rick loves to post racist content & thinks the CONFEDERATE SOUTH WILL RISE AGAIN even though he runs the ‘Lincoln Project’ pic.twitter.com/LFxex9IoL5 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 16, 2020

Rick Wilson tried to cancel Domino's Pizza for replying to Kaleigh McEnany's tweet 8 years ago. She was still in college back then. Meanwhile i just realized these Insta posts floating around from him and his wife are from 6 years ago pic.twitter.com/CpaKFUapLH — Pardes Seleh (@PardesSeleh) June 16, 2020

Will @CNN and @MSNBC welcome Rick Wilson as a guest again after it was revealed that he proudly displays the Confederate flag and the words "THE SOUTH WILL RISE AGAIN"? https://t.co/UyORcLc0ET — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) June 16, 2020

McEnany also followed up with a response of her own, expressing love for both Domino’s and Pizza Hut: