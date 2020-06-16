Domino’s Pizza Responds After Never Trumper Rick Wilson Tries to ‘Cancel’ It over Years-Old Tweet

Hannah Bleau

Rick Wilson, a prominent Never Trumper and leader of the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, is facing a wave of backlash after effectively attempting to “cancel” Domino’s Pizza for thanking White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany for a compliment over seven years ago.

“You just killed your brand,” Wilson said on social media Monday, digging up a 2012 tweet which showed the pizza company thanking McEnany for a compliment.

“FUN FACT: @dominos is wayyyy better than any NYC pizza,” she said in the November 8, 2012 tweet, years before joining the Trump campaign. Trump had not even announced his intentions of running for the highest office in the land until June 2015:

Wilson received a wave of backlash for uncovering the years-old tweet, and Domino’s ultimately issued a response.

“Welp. It’s unfortunate that thanking a customer for a compliment back in 2012 would be viewed as political. Guess that’s 2020 for ya,” the company said a Tuesday Twitter response:

Wilson’s failed attempt to demonize the chain led to some taking a closer look at his old social media posts, resulting in the discovery of Instagram photos depicting what appears to be a cooler emblazoned with the Confederate flag — a symbol heavily targeted by the progressive left.

“Don’t worry @dominos, it turns out that the only brand cancelled today is the brand of Rick ‘The South will rise again’ Wilson,” Donald Trump Jr. said of the discovery:

McEnany also followed up with a response of her own, expressing love for both Domino’s and Pizza Hut:

