76 Days and Counting Since Joe Biden Last Held a Press Conference

The coronavirus outbreak has afforded Joe Biden the ability to sit in his basement and carefully craft his message without it potentially being derailed by reporters.

According to David Martosko of the Daily Mail, it has been 76 days since Biden fielded questions from journalists, albeit in a tightly controlled venue.

Here's something weird. It's been 76 days since Joe Biden held a press conference. It was April 2 and he only took 4 questions. Hillary Clinton was talking to us a *lot* at this point in 2016. And of course Donald Trump ran us ragged with Q&As. https://t.co/GL1tPzsUt8 — David Martosko (@dmartosko) June 17, 2020

“It’s been 76 days since Joe Biden held a press conference. It was April 2 and he only took 4 questions,” Martosko wrote on Twitter.

“Hillary Clinton was talking to us a *lot* at this point in 2016. And of course Donald Trump ran us ragged with Q&As.”

On April 2, Biden delivered “remarks on the implementation and oversight of the CARES Act.” After stumbling through reading a teleprompter, he called on four reporters representing NBC News, AP, CNN, and Reuters.

Biden fielded a question from Andrea Mitchell of NBC News, gave an answer, then admitted he forgot what her question was.

Reporters were required to virtually raise their hand to be called on by campaign staff. Only after they were called on could they unmute their microphones. The whole Q&A lasted less than 13 minutes.

