Six Nigerian Nationals Wanted for Scamming Americans Out of $7.5M

Six Nigerian men are wanted by federal prosecutors for allegedly scamming Americans out of about $7.5 million through various email schemes.

Richard Uzuh, Micheal Olorunyomi, Alex Ogunshakin, Felix Okpoh, Abiola Kayode, and Nnamdi Benson were indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly scamming a number of Americans and businesses in Nebraska each out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Between 2015 and 2016, the six Nigerian men successfully defrauded millions from Americans by posing as fraudulent company executives and online dating bachelors, according to federal prosecutors.

The men would allegedly request that money be transferred from various bank accounts or ask for hundreds of thousands of dollars to help with an emergency circumstance.

In one scheme, the men posed as CEOs of an Omaha, Nebraska, company and attempted to fraudulently wire transfer about $6,000,000 from businesses. In other schemes, the men posed as affectionate eligible bachelors looking for love, unsealed indictments detail.

The romantic schemes involved developing trust with a victim before eventually getting their bank account information, usernames, and passwords to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars.

All six men remain at-large and have been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud, identity theft, and access device fraud. The men face up to 30 years in prison each and fines of up to $500,000.

The Department of Treasury has also imposed financial sanctions on each of the men.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.