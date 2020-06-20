Poll: Voters Split on Redirecting Police Funds to Community Programs

Voters remain virtually split on directing funds from local police departments to community programs, a Morning Consult/Politico poll released this week revealed.

The survey, taken June 12-14 among 1,987 registered voters, showed that voters remain split on the prospect of redirecting police department funds to communities, with 43 percent supporting the idea and 42 percent opposing. However, opinions drastically shifted when voters were asked if they support the “defund the police” movement specifically. Only 28 percent indicated support, while a majority, 58 percent, said they opposed.

Per Morning Consult:

Calls during nationwide demonstrations to “defund the police” are unpopular, according to a new Morning Consult/Politico poll, but voters are more open to the arguments at the root of the protest mantra. … Support for “defund the police” is relatively soft among Democrats: Under half (48 percent) support the movement generally, and less than a quarter do so “strongly.” The numbers are similar among black voters.

The survey coincides with last week’s ABC News/Ipsos poll, showing 64 percent of voters in the country opposing defunding police departments, but a majority of Democrats, 55 percent, supporting the idea.

“There won’t be defunding, there won’t be dismantling of our police and there is not going to be any disbanding of our police,” President Trump said during a roundtable discussion with members of law enforcement this month.

“We want to make sure we don’t have any bad actors in there, and sometimes, you’ll see some horrible things like we witnessed recently, but 99 — I say 99.9, but let’s go with 99 percent of them are great, great people, and they’ve done jobs that are record-setting,” the president added.

The poll’s margin of error is +/- 2 percent.