Carnival Cancels All Cruises Through September

Carnival Cruise Line announced Monday morning that all sailings will remain suspended through September 30 due to the ongoing pandemic.

“During this unprecedented pause in our business, we have continued to confer with public health, government and industry officials, and watch with great interest as commerce, travel and personal activities begin to resume,” Carnival wrote in the statement, released on social media.

“The cruise industry announced that it would voluntarily extend its pause in North America through September 15th,” the company said, and it specifically would continue its “pause in service” with ongoing cancellations of all sailings through September 30.

“Please continue to take care of yourself and your loved ones,” Carnival concluded. “Your health and safety are important to us whether you’re are on land or on one of our ships.”