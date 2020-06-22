Donald Trump Condemns ‘Ridiculous’ Bill de Blasio Decision to Remove Theodore Roosevelt Statue

In this March 31, 2020, file photo, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the USTA Indoor Training Center where a 350-bed temporary hospital will be built to support efforts in fight against COVID-19 in New York. De Blasio says on Wednesday, May 20, the city will offer …
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II
Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump on Monday condemned a decision by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to remove the statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt in front of the Natural History Museum.

“Ridiculous, don’t do it!” Trump wrote on Twitter, sharing a story about the mayor describing the statue as “problematic.”

“The City supports the Museum’s request,” de Blasio said. “It is the right decision and the right time to remove this problematic statue.”

Roosevelt was a pioneer in the preservation of historic and natural wonders. The iconic 13-foot statue sits outside the entrance of the American Museum of Natural History.

The museum’s president Ellen Futter told the New York Times on Sunday that they were “profoundly moved by the ever-widening movement for racial justice” after the George Floyd protests, and requested that the statue be removed.

“We have watched as the attention of the world and the country has increasingly turned to statues as powerful and hurtful symbols of systemic racism,” she said. “Simply put, the time has come to move it.”

 

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.