Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) endorsed Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, Breitbart News has learned exclusively. Cotton charged that Loeffler has served as a champion of President Donald Trump’s legislative agenda.

“I’m proud to endorse my good friend Kelly Loeffler for U.S. Senate. Kelly is tough on crime, 100 percent pro-life, and is working hard to secure our borders,” Cotton said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News. “She has been an ardent defender of President Trump and is fighting every day to advance our conservative agenda. I encourage every Georgian to join me in supporting Kelly Loeffler as she works toward a big win in November.”

In a video announcing his endorsement of Loeffler, Cotton charged that Loeffler continues to work with him on building an America First immigration system and protecting Americans’ right to bear arms.

Cotton said in the video endorsing Loeffler:

Hey Georgia, this is Tom Cotton, asking you to support my good friend and your great senator, Kelly Loeffler. She is tough on crime, she is helping build an immigration system that works for working Americans, and she will always protect your Second Amendment rights.

Loeffler thanked Cotton and said that the endorsement as a sign of a growing movement against the “radical left” ahead of the November elections.

“I’m proud to have the endorsement of Senator Tom Cotton – one of our nation’s strongest conservative champions,” Loeffler said in a statement to Breitbart News. “Tom and I are fighting on the frontlines every day to defend our conservative values and stand with President Trump in the fight against the radical left. With his endorsement and support from conservatives across the country, we’re continuing to build momentum toward a big win in November.”

Cotton joins a growing list of public officials and conservatives groups that have endorsed Loeffler for Senate.

Sens. Deb Fischer (R-NE), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, former Ambassador Nikki Haley have endorsed Loeffler’s bid for the Senate.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the Senate Leadership Fund, the Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List), and the Club for Growth have backed Loeffler for Senate.

Cotton’s endorsement of Loeffler follows as Loeffler sent a letter to the Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Alex Azar and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Seema Verma, slamming Democrats governors’ coronavirus policies.

The Georgia conservative wrote that Democrat governors’ decision to house coronavirus patients in nursing homes “wreaked havoc” on America’s long-term care facilities.

“The results have been catastrophic,” she added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.