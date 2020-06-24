President Donald Trump addressed thousands of young conservative students on Tuesday at a Turning Point Action event, where he told them they are “on the front lines of a tremendous intellectual struggle for the future of our country.”

“You’re fighting against an oppressive left-wing ideology that is driven by hate. It seeks to purge all dissent, and you understand that,” added the president, addressing over 3,300 young conservatives — many of whom are involved with Students for Trump on their college campuses across the country.

Students for Trump is a special project of Turning Point Action, the 501(c)4 sister organization to Turning Point USA, founded by Charlie Kirk.

“Let us also show our appreciation to my good friend, Charlie — who is mobilizing a new generation of pro-American student activists — who are tough, and smart, and determined, and truly unstoppable. You are,” proclaimed President Trump. He added:

The radical left demands absolute conformity from every professor, researcher, reporter, journalist, corporation, entertainer, politician, campus speaker, and private citizen. Anyone who dissents from their orthodoxy must be punished, canceled, or banished — but you will not be silenced.

“You’re the courageous warriors standing in the way of what they want to do,” said Trump. “Standing up for faith, and family, God, country, and freedom.”

The young conservatives reacted with cheers and chants of “USA,” which echoed throughout the auditorium.

The president continued:

But the radical left, they hate our history, they hate our values, and they hate everything we prize as Americans — the left-wing mob is trying to demolish our heritage so that they can replace it with a new repressive regime that they alone control. They’re tearing down statues, desecrating monuments, and purging dissenters. It’s not the behavior of a peaceful political movement. It’s the behavior of totalitarians, and tyrants, and people that don’t love our country. The left is not trying to promote justice or equality, or lift up the downtrodden. They have one goal, the pursuit of their own political power — and if you give power to people that demolish monuments and attack churches, and seize city streets, and set fire to buildings, then nothing is sacred and no one is safe. We’re here today to declare that we will never cave the left-wing and the left-wing intolerance. We will never surrender to mob violence, and we will upload American freedom, equality, and justice for every citizen of every background.

“We believe the United States of America is the greatest and most righteous nation that has ever existed, [and] we’re going to keep it that way,” continued President Trump.

“Together we will restore our economy quickly, we will rebuild our nation, we will revitalize our cities, we will take back our universities and colleges, and we will preserve the America we love for you and for your children,” the president affirmed, adding:

We will defend our values, our voices, our faith, our heritage, our borders, our rights, and our God given freedoms. Calling on the boldness and bravery of your generation, we will unite citizens of every race and color, religion, and creed as one people, one family, and one extraordinary nation under God.

“And with your help, this moment will be a turning point in American history that will be remembered and celebrated for generations to come,” concluded the president. “For our young people, for our economy, for our communities, and for our beloved country, the best is yet to come.”

