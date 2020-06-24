Strzok Notes Reveal Biden Knew About Flynn Probe Despite His Denials

Former Vice President and now 2020 Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden claimed months ago that he knew “nothing” about moves to investigate former Trump National Security Advisor Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Flynn, but newly-released documents proved otherwise.

Biden, appearing in May on ABC News’ This Week, was asked by news anchor and host George Stephanopoulos what he knew about moves to investigate Flynn while he was vice president.

Biden first responded, “I knew nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn.”

When confronted by Stephanopoulos that he attended a now-famous January 2017 Oval Office meeting with then-President Obama and other top officials where they discussed Flynn, Biden claimed he understood the question to be whether he had anything to do with Flynn’s prosecution.

Then he said, “I was aware that they had asked for an investigation,” without specifying who “they” were.

“But that’s all I know about it. I don’t think anyone else — look, think about this,” he said, changing the subject to coronavirus. “This is all about diverting attention.”

However, newly-released handwritten notes from former FBI agent Peter Strzok show that not only was Biden aware of President Obama’s order to investigate Flynn, but he had suggested that Flynn had violated the 1799 Logan Act for speaking to then-Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak as incoming national security adviser.

Those phone calls — just some of hundreds Flynn had with foreign leaders during the transition period after the election — were used as the basis for the Obama administration to continue investigating Flynn and to interview him and get him to admit to violating the Logan Act or to get him to lie and be prosecuted.

Previously released documents showed that the FBI had moved to end its investigation on whether Flynn was a Russian agent until Strzok intervened, based on the calls with Kislyak. That happened right around the time of the Obama Oval Office meeting.

.@JoeBiden months ago: “I knew nothing about those moves to investigate Michael Flynn.” Peter Strzok notes, released today: “Biden personally raised the idea of the Logan Act.”pic.twitter.com/KGrn0epokp — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) June 24, 2020

Strzok’s notes were released Wednesday, after an outside prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Bill Barr to look into the FBI’s handling of the investigation into Flynn, U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen, found the notes and handed them over to the DOJ.

Flynn’s defense team, led by lawyer Sidney Powell, then filed a motion for the release of the notes.

The notes also show that Obama had directed the FBI to have the “right people” look into Flynn. They also show that then-FBI Director James Comey said Flynn’s phone calls with then-Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Sergei Kislyak were “legit.”

