Wisconsin Poll: Biden Expands Lead to 8 Points over Trump

Former Vice President and presumptive Democrat nominee Joe Biden has widened his lead to 8 points over President Trump in the key battleground state of Wisconsin, shows a newly-released poll.

The Marquette University poll shows Biden enjoys 49 percent support among voters, while President Trump has 41 percent. Last month’s Marquette University poll found Biden had at 46 percent and the president at 43 percent.

The poll, undertaken June 14-18, has a margin of error of 4.3 percentage points.

Wednesday’s figures come after a Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey obtained by The Hill found Biden has doubled his lead over President Trump to 12 points nationwide. The survey shows 56 percent of likely voters support Biden’s campaign for the White House, while 44 percent stated that they support President Trump. Last month’s poll found Biden enjoyed a six-point lead over the incumbent president.

“After 11 months of improving ratings, Trump in the last month set back to below 50 percent in his handling of the crisis after the Clorox press conference as he pulled back from the daily briefings,” said Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll’s Mark Penn.

“He continues to lag in the national presidential horse race while Biden’s numbers have shown no change up or down,” Penn added, before cautioning that “this race is far from over and both candidates have potentially winning scenarios.”

The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey, conducted between June 17th and 18th, was comprised of 1,886 registered voters.

Conservative radio legend Rush Limbaugh said Wednesday that President Trump should relaunch his re-election campaign around a promise to preserve the American way of life against the radical left.

“All of the language should revolve around a singular promise: to preserve the American way of life,” said Limbaugh.