Black Lives Matter protesters gathered outside of the White House on Friday where they shouted and recited chants, including a quote from convicted murderer Assata Shakur.

Breitbart News was on the scene and filmed the chant.

“I need this to be loud, real loud,” said an unidentified individual with a megaphone before launching into the chant.

“It is our duty to fight for our freedom,” shouted the woman as the crowd repeated her. “It is our duty to win. We must love each other and support each other. We have nothing to lose but our chains. We have nothing to lose but our chains.”

The chant is a quote from Assata Shakur, a former member of the Black Liberation Army who was convicted of murder in the events of the 1973 shooting of State Trooper Werner Foerster on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The woman then announced that she wanted to recite the chant once more “for Tamir Rice.”

A separate incident that occurred Thursday night included Black Lives Matter protesters harassing a black officer, calling him a “f*ggot” and a “bitch.”

“You a bitch. You a bitch,” said one protester. Other protesters began chanting, “Who do you protect?” and hurled insults at the officer.