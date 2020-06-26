House Democrats blocked a motion on Friday that would require Washington, DC, to eliminate its sanctuary city status if it were to become a state.

Rep. Fred Keller (R-PA) introduced a motion to recommit H.R. 51 — the Washington, D.C. Admission Act — which would allow the District of Columbia to become the 51st state in the Union.

Keller’s motion to recommit would send the legislation back to the House Oversight and Reform Committee with amendments that would stipulate the following:

D.C. could not defund their police department.

D.C. could not allow for the creation of an autonomous zone such as the Seattle, Washington, Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).

D.C. must protect its national monuments and memorials.

Cannot use taxpayers’ funds on campaigns.

Washington, DC, must guarantee Washingtonians’ 2nd Amendment rights.

D.C. cannot establish itself as a sanctuary state for illegal immigrants.

Democrats blocked the motion with 182 votes in favor of the motion to recommit and 227 votes against the measure.

Keller said on the House floor on Friday that Republicans want “assurances that the interests of our constituents will be reflected in this new state that will have undue influence over the federal government.”

The Pennsylvania Republican noted that Congress had tied conditions to the admission of states into the Union. Keller said that Nevada and West Virginia were required to prohibit slavery as part of joining the Union.

“Various western states were required to prohibit polygamy,” Keller added.

Keller said that admitting Washington, DC, to the Union would grant the city too much influence and power over other states. He said:

A state with a controlling influence over the federal government and capitol is not on even footing with the 50 states. It is above them. A vote for the majority’s designers for D.C. statehood is a vote for D.C. superiority. The Founders recognized the status of Washington, DC; House Republicans do not support deviation from their vision.

“However, if the Democrats insist on creating this new state, it is only fair that it be established as a state with policy values that more closely reflect the rest of the country,” he added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.