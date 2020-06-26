President Donald Trump on Friday shared a list of people responsible for vandalizing property in Lafayette Park.

“MANY people in custody, with many others being sought for Vandalization of Federal Property in Lafayette Park,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “10 year prison sentences!”

The president shared an FBI flyer with the photos of 15 suspects involved with the attempt to topple the statue of President Andrew Jackson on the night of June 22. Park police thwarted the attempt before the statue was toppled.

Several of the individuals pictured in the flyers were wearing masks but others were not.

The FBI said that the individuals in the flyer were responsible for pusuing the destruction of government property, subject to a felony offense.

Trump on Thursday said that state and local governments had to get much tougher with violent mobs attacking and toppling statues.

“These people are vandals, they’re agitators, they’re terrorists, in a sense,” he said in a town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity.