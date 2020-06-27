Donald Trump Seeks Information on Violent Mob via Twitter

President Donald Trump on Saturday shared a series of images of individuals possibly responsible for vandalizing the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square.

The flyer urges Americans to contact the U.S. Park Police or the FBI if anyone has information on the people possibly involved with the crimes that occurred on June 22.

The president tweeted out 15 flyers featuring people photographed at the scene.

The president also shared a flyer of the individuals on Twitter Friday.

“MANY people in custody, with many others being sought for Vandalization of Federal Property in Lafayette Park,” he wrote on Twitter. “10 year prison sentences!”

On Thursday Trump said that state and local governments had to get much tougher with violent mobs attacking and toppling statues.

“These people are vandals, they’re agitators, they’re terrorists, in a sense,” he said at a town hall with Fox News host Sean Hannity.