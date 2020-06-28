A retiring New York City Police Department (NYPD) detective says the department’s recent elimination of undercover, plainclothes police officers will “be the demise” of New York City.

Two weeks ago, amid riots against law enforcement, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced that the city would be disbanding its anti-crime, plainclothes officer unit and reassigning those 600 officers to new units within the department.

Shea acknowledged that the plainclothes officers were critical in getting illegal guns off the streets.

In an interview with the New York Post‘s Tina Moore, a retiring NYPD detective with 20 years at the department said the elimination of the anti-crime, plainclothes officer unit will lead to more crime and violence across New York City.

The detective told the Post:

That is going to be the demise of the city. Anti-crime guys are the guys are the guys who the real bad guys are looking out for. Anti-crime guys are going to drive around in not just unmarked cars. They’ll come around in other cars, rentals that the city gets that you wouldn’t think are police cars. When you’re a really bad guy, and I’m talking about really bad guys, who won’t think twice about taking another life. When they step out of the car, those were the cops who they are afraid of.

The detective also slammed Mayor Bill de Blasio for having “absolutely no idea what policing is,” specifically in the city’s crime-ridden neighborhoods. This month, de Blasio vowed to cut funding to the NYPD in a move praised by advocates of the “Defund the Police” movement.

As Breitbart News reported, there were eight separate shootings across Manhattan, the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens that left 11 victims injured. In the last week, New York City has seen close to 60 shootings with at least 81 shooting victims.

The detective said the shootings are skyrocketing because violent criminals “are out there carrying guns freely now — without fear.”

In the last week, there has been a more than 340 percent increase in shootings in New York City with a more than 400 percent increase in shooting victims compared to the same time last year. Over the last month, shootings have increased 86 percent with a 101 percent increase in shooting victims.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.