New York City Police Union Highlights Graffiti Calling for ‘More Dead Cops’

The New York City police union made note of graffiti that was recently discovered near city hall and on the Brooklyn Bridge, which read, “more dead cops.”

“Scenes from City Hall and Brooklyn Bridge,” read a tweet from the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York, which represents over 50,000 active and retired New York City Police Officers, according to its Twitter account.

“They have made themselves clear: when they say ‘Defund the Police,’ they *really* mean ‘Defund the Police.’ So when they say ‘More Dead Cops,’ what do you think they *really* mean?” the tweet added.

The police union’s tweet arrives on the heels of Tuesday night’s vote by City Council, which involved $837 million in budget cuts to the NYPD, according to a report by CBS New York.

Meanwhile, protesters are occupying graffiti-ridden Manhattan, proclaiming that the NYPD budget cuts are not enough.

“They didn’t do what the people needed,” said one protester, according to CBS New York.

On Tuesday, NYC City Council Speaker Corey Johnson suggested that he concurs with protesters, claiming “we need to go farther.”

“The Mayor and I started this process FAR apart on shrinking the NYPD’s budget and footprint and bringing transformational change to the department,” said Speaker Johnson.

“The Council fought hard to get where we are, but I know this is just a starting point, not an ending point,” he added. “We need to go farther.”

