Elderly Homeowner Shoots, Kills Alleged Intruder After Breakfast

A 72-year-old homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder he discovered in his Nashville, Tennessee, home Wednesday morning.

WSMV reports the incident occurred around 5:30 a.m., when the homeowner, Henry Schuster, returned to his house after eating breakfast.

Schuster told police he noticed the screen from his kitchen window had been removed, making him suspect someone had made entry into the home through it. Schuster then pulled his gun and conducted a room-to-room check through the house.

When he entered the bathroom 27-year-old Taylor Lowery was allegedly there and “lunged at him grabbing for the gun.”

Schuster responded by shooting Lowery, fatally wounding him.

#UPDATE

Police on scene say the homeowner came home and found an intruder in the home and shot the intruder.@WSMV

They are waiting on Crime Scene Unit to get on scene. pic.twitter.com/4wgWCtFb7H — Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) July 1, 2020

News Channel 5 reports police regarded the shooting as “justifiable homicide.”

