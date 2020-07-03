Watch: Trump Calls Out ‘Cancel Culture’, Far-Left Fascism, and ‘Totalitarianism’

President Donald Trump on Friday carefully laid out the radical left’s tactics — which have been deployed in full force in recent weeks — naming “cancel culture” as one of their political weapons and describing it as the “very definition of totalitarianism” and specifically highlighting the emergence of “far-left fascism.”

“Angry mobs are trying to tear down statues of our founders, deface our most sacred memorials, and unleash a wave of violent crime in our cities. Many of these people have no idea why they are doing this. Many of them know exactly what they are doing,” the president said during Friday evening’s Independence Day celebration at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

“They think the American people are weak, and soft, and submissive,” the president continued, sharply dismissing the notion and warning that the American people will not allow the left to take the nation’s values and culture away.

“One of their political weapons is ‘cancel culture,’ driving people from their jobs, shaming dissenters, and demanding total submission from anyone who disagrees. This is the very definition of totalitarianism, and it is completely alien to our culture and to our values, and it has absolutely no place in the United States of America,” Trump said to applause.

The attack on our liberty, Trump said, “must be stopped, and it will be stopped very quickly.” He vowed to “expose this dangerous movement, protect our nation’s children, end this radical assault, and preserve our beloved American way of life,” and specifically highlighted what he described as the “new far-left fascism”:

In our schools, our newsrooms, even our corporate board rooms, there is a new far-left fascism that demands absolute allegiance. If you do not speak its language, performance, rituals, recite its mantras, and follow its commandments, then you will be censored, banished, blacklisted, persecuted, and punished. Not gonna happens to us, make no mistake. This left-wing cultural revolution is designed to overthrow the American Revolution. In so doing, they would destroy the very civilization that rescued billions from poverty, disease, violence, and hunger and that lifted humanity to new heights of discovery, achievement, and progress.

“To make this possible, they are determined to tear down every statue, symbol, and memory of our national heritage,” the president added, later announcing the creation of a “vast outdoor park” featuring statues of “the greatest Americans to ever live.”