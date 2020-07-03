President Donald Trump, on Friday evening, said he is signing an executive order to build a new national park named the “National Garden of American Heroes” honoring the “greatest Americans” in United States history.
In response to rioters tearing down monuments and statues dedicated to American historical figures, Trump said he will commission the federal government to build the National Garden of American Heroes.
“I am announcing the creation of a monument to the giants of our past,” Trump said. “I am signing an executive order to establish the National Guard of American Heroes, a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans who ever lived.”
The National Garden of American Heroes will be opened on July 4th, 2026. The national park will include statues honoring:
- John Adams
- Susan B. Anthony
- Clara Barton
- Daniel Boone
- Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain
- Henry Clay
- Davy Crockett
- Frederick Douglass
- Amelia Earhart
- Benjamin Franklin
- Billy Graham
- Alexander Hamilton
- Thomas Jefferson
- Martin Luther King, Jr.
- Abraham Lincoln
- Douglas MacArthur
- Dolley Madison
- James Madison
- Christa McAuliffe
- Audie Murphy
- George S. Patton, Jr.
- Ronald Reagan
- Jackie Robinson
- Betsy Ross
- Antonin Scalia
- Harriet Beecher Stowe
- Harriet Tubman
- Booker T. Washington
- George Washington
- Orville and Wilbur Wright
