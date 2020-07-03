Watch Live: President Donald Trump Speaks at Mount Rushmore

Watch live as President Donald Trump speaks at Mount Rushmore on Friday evening in Keystone, South Dakota. The event will be part of an Independence Day celebration, which will see the return of fireworks to the national monument for the first time in over a decade.

The president’s speech comes as protesters continue to tear down historical monuments and statues across the country, ranging from Confederate monuments, to President George Washington, to Christopher Columbus.

Now, even Mount Rushmore has been called into question. On Wednesday, the New York Times attempted to cancel the mountain in support of protesters who are demanding the removal of historic monuments.

On Friday, CNN joined the hordes of woke social justice warriors by proclaiming that the sculpture has a “dark history,” adding that the mountain will take “center stage” during the president’s speech on Friday night.

Prior to Friday night’s event, anti-Trump protesters blocked the road leading to Mount Rushmore, using cars with slashed tires, while holding signs reading, “You Are On Stolen Land” and “Sacred Sites Over National Monuments. Give It Back.”

While much of President Trump’s speech is expected to contain traditional July Fourth praise of America’s values, the president is also expected to be adding condemnation of those who topple statues and historical monuments.

