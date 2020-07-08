Bicyclist Dies After Being Shot Near His East Harlem Home

A 35-year-old East Harlem resident was fatally shot near his home on Wednesday, according to New York police.

Kenneth Brown was traveling on his bike on Pleasant Avenue near East 120th Street around 12:45 a.m. when a man approached him from across the street and began firing shots at him, police said.

Brown was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem and was later pronounced dead. Cops stated no immediate arrests have been made in the shooting and death of Brown.

Over the past few weeks, New York City has witnessed a surge in the number of shootings that have occurred across the city. Between the dates of June 29 and July 5, the city had 74 shooting incidents with more than 100 victims. Last year, at the same time, there were 26 shootings with 33 victims.

On Tuesday, six shootings with seven victims were reported across the city, according to police. Of those seven victims, there was one fatality, a 27-year-old man at Lincoln Terrace Park, at East New York Avenue and Buffalo Avenue in Crown Heights.

Over nine days in June, more than 110 people were shot in a string of 83 separate shooting incidents.

After the recent spike in gun violence across the city, Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) has called on New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to be removed from office.

Mayor DeBlasio is destroying our great city from the inside out. New York City will not make it through the remainder of his term. He needs to be immediately removed from office to save the city and protect the people who live there!pic.twitter.com/ktQbuvXFIj — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) July 8, 2020

“Mayor DeBlasio is destroying our great city from the inside out,” Zeldin wrote in a tweet. “New York City will not make it through the remainder of his term. He needs to be immediately removed from office to save the city and protect the people who live there!”