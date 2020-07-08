Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) has called for the removal of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for “destroying our great city.”

“Mayor de Blasio is destroying our great city from the inside out,” Zeldin wrote on social media. “New York City will not make it through the remainder of his term. He needs to be immediately removed from office to save the city and protect the people who live there.”

“New York City has seen a recent surge in violence following the City Council’s vote last week that included $837 million in budget cuts and funding reallocations involving the New York Police Department,” Fox News reported.

"New York City has seen a recent surge in violence following the City Council's vote last week that included $837 million in budget cuts and funding reallocations involving the New York Police Department," Fox News reported.

At a Monday press conference, de Blasio blamed the city’s deterioration on the virus.

“This is directly related to coronavirus,” de Blasio said. “This is a very serious situation … As we’re getting into warmer and warmer weather, we’re feeling the effects of people being cooped up for months, the economy hasn’t restarted — we have a real problem here.”

“Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York City Council members seem to believe the NYPD only goes after purse-snatchers and teenagers with fireworks,” Zeldin wrote in a recent op-ed for Fox News. “In reality, police officers have thwarted terrorist attacks, mass shootings, and violent crimes, and saved countless innocent lives.”

Homicides, shootings & other crimes continue spiking in NYC.

Early Wednesday, a cyclist joined the growing list of fatalities after a lone gunman shot him multiple times, the New York Post reported:

An East Harlem bicyclist was fatally shot near his home early Wednesday, according to police. Kenneth Brown, 35, was riding his bike on Pleasant Avenue near East 120th Street around 12:45 a.m. when a man came from across the street and started firing at him, cops said. Brown, who lived in the area, was rushed to NYC Health & Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

