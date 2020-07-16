‘Immediate’ Rise in Parent Interest in Homeschooling as Schools Reopen

The Texas Home School Coalition (THSC) reported an “immediate” uptick in interest in homeschooling from new families once the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released its school reopening guidelines.

On July 7, the TEA announced Texas parents whose children normally attend public schools would have the option of in-person instruction on the school campus or remote learning.

PRESS RELEASE: TEA Issues Comprehensive Guidelines for a Safe Return to On-Campus Instruction for the 2020-2021 School Year #txed pic.twitter.com/dFIeCJPiXc — Texas Education Agency (@teainfo) July 7, 2020

“Concern from parents over the health risks and logistical problems involved with returning to public schools during the pandemic may lead to historically high numbers of families choosing to homeschool,” the faith-based home school coalition noted in a press release.

"If you're concerned about COVID-19 and afraid to send your child back to school, consider homeschool."https://t.co/XH1vGV02qP — Texas Home School Coalition (@thsc) July 15, 2020

The group observed that, throughout the last 20 years, homeschooling in Texas has risen an average of seven percent each year.

“In 2018, nearly 25,000 students withdrew from public school to homeschool in Texas,” THSC reported.

“The primary reasons we are hearing about parents continuing to homeschool their children are over concerns for safety and also the fact that they realized that they enjoyed it when they had to start in the spring to finish out the semester,” Stephen Howsley, THSC’s public policy analyst told Breitbart News.

Due to the rise in interest in homeschooling, THSC has created an online tool for parents who choose to withdraw from the public school system, as well as a homeschooling packet that families can use to get started.

In April, a poll released by school choice advocacy nonprofit EdChoice found that since the coronavirus outbreak led to school closures, 52 percent of parents had a more favorable opinion of homeschooling.

While parents often express a sense of inadequacy when they consider the concept of homeschooling, among those who participated in the poll, 71 percent said they felt prepared to facilitate their child’s learning at home, with 38 percent stating they felt “very prepared” and 33 percent responding they felt “somewhat prepared.”

NEW NATIONAL POLL: 40% of Families More Likely to Homeschool After Lockdowns End #SchoolChoice #Homeschool #EducationFreedom https://t.co/o5AsKGulh4 — American Federation for Children (@SchoolChoiceNow) May 14, 2020

A RealClear Opinion Research poll released in May found 40 percent of parents said they would be more likely to choose to homeschool their children or engage in virtual learning once the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

According to THSC, schools in the Houston area have reported that as many as 50 percent of their parents may choose not to send their children back to school for in-person instruction.

“With so many homeschool resources currently available, families have options for structure and consistency in their children’s education despite the current upheaval in the public education system,” the group added.