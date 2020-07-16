First Lady Melania Trump on Wednesday surprised a group of firefighters and police officers with lunch in Washington, D.C.

The first lady met with firefighters from Engine Company 9 and also police officers from the neighboring D.C. Third District.

Trump brought boxed lunches to the firefighters and police officers and spent some time with them talking about their work in the community during the coronavirus pandemic. She also brought personal protection equipment including reusable face masks and hand sanitizer.

“We are grateful for their teamwork, professionalism, and courage, and the vital role they play in communities throughout the country,” the first lady said in a statement from the White House.

Today I met w/ @dcfireems & @DCPoliceDept members at Engine Company 9 fire station to drop off face masks, boxed lunches & other #BeBest items to show my appreciation for their work to provide critical life-saving services to keep our local communities healthy, secure & safe. pic.twitter.com/GwpEUTK5Ll — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 15, 2020

“I don’t think they invited the media. It was kind of a low key affair,” D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department Chief Communications Officer Doug Buchanan said in an interview with Breitbart News, adding that the firefighters were surprised to see the first lady at the fire station.

The first lady’s Chief of Staff Stephanie Grisham said Trump would continue to use her Be Best platform to spread kindness to emergency workers on the front lines.

“Yesterday’s visit to Engine Company 9 Fire Station was done in support of D.C’s First Responders,” Grisham said. “Mrs. Trump wanted to thank them for their hard work and dedication to keeping their community safe throughout the pandemic.”