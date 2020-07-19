A plurality of Americans say mail-in voting is vulnerable to fraud and nearly 60 percent want to vote in-person in the upcoming 2020 presidential election, a new poll finds.

The latest Washington Post/ABC News poll reveals that a plurality of about 49 percent of American adults say mail-in voting “is vulnerable to significant levels of fraud.” Another 43 percent said there are “adequate protections” for mail-in voting to prevent such fraud. Only seven percent said they had no opinion on the issue.

The poll showed that despite a nationwide effort by Democrats, the majority of American adults want to vote in-person in the 2020 presidential election. About 59 percent said they want to vote in-person versus 38 percent who said they prefer to vote by mail.

Already, there have been accusations of mail-in voter fraud in elections. Last month, two Democrats in Paterson, New Jersey — along with two men linked to a Democrat campaign — were charged with allegedly fraudulently filling out mail-in ballots, having unauthorized possession of mail-in ballots, and tampering with public records.

Likewise, this month, a postal worker pleaded guilty to altering the party affiliation on at least five absentee ballot request forms. The worker had switched the party affiliations from Democrat to Republican, a Department of Justice investigation found.

For years, mail-in voting has been rife with inaccuracies, mishaps, and fraud. Since the 2012 presidential election, nearly 30 million mail-in ballots have gone missing.

The poll was conducted from July 12 to 15 and surveyed 1,006 adults. The margin of error is +/- 0.5 percent.

Recent data has not shown a compelling public health justification for mail-in voting. In Wisconsin’s April election, only 52 of more than 400,000 voters and poll workers were confirmed to have contracted the Chinese coronavirus. None of those cases were fatal. This equals an infection rate below 0.02 percent.

