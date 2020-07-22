Nolte: It’s Monstrous How Democrats Exploit Illegal Aliens for More Seats in Congress

Democrats like California Gov. Gavin Newsom are no longer hiding their sinister and un-American goal to use illegal aliens as a means to steal seats in the U.S. House of Representatives and, by extension, ensure Democrats hold control of the House.

“Counting every person in our country through the Census is a principle so foundational that it is written into our Constitution,” Newsom said in a statement Tuesday. “This latest action by the administration to exclude undocumented immigrants when determining representation in Congress, rooted in racism and xenophobia, is a blatant attack on our institutions and our neighbors.”

America’s worst governor-not-named Cuomo was responding to the news that President Trump signed an executive order that would bar “illegal aliens from the apportionment base following the 2020 Census.”

To any sane individual Trump’s order makes perfect sense.

But Democrats are not sane or decent. They are only power hungry.

In the U.S. Senate, no matter how big or small your state’s population, each of the 50 states is allowed two senators. Our Founders wanted to ensure every state enjoyed congressional power, not just the populous states.

The House of Representatives, however, is based on population. With only 435 U.S. House seats available, these seats are apportioned according to population. The more Americans in your state, the more seats in the House you obtain.

But Democrats like Newsom believe California’s apportionment of House seats should not be based on how many American citizens choose to live in his state; he believes his and his state’s ongoing lawlessness, his role in the confederacy of states that welcome illegals by providing sanctuary (including free health insurance, welfare benefits, and education), that his incentivizing a flood of illegal aliens, should give his state an edge over those states that do obey the law when it comes to something as important to our democracy as congressional representation.

And it is an edge. With only so many House seats available, if California or another confederate, Democrat-run state manages to grab extra House seats because their illegal alien population gives them that edge, those seats are taken from other states.

What’s more, one of the motives behind apportioning House seats based on population is that it incentivizes that particular state to be the kind of state where people want to live. But as we all know, a countless number of Democrat-run states, states like California and New York, are so poorly managed by said Democrats, their population is decreasing.

But look at what the Democrats are doing to hold on to their House seats… Instead of making the changes necessary to attract law-abiding Americans (lower taxes, less regulation, control crime), they are choosing instead to make their states attractive to illegal aliens.

There are all kinds of reason Democrats approve of illegal aliens. First off, they see these illegals as the key to permanent power if amnesty and citizenship is ever granted — which is certain to happen if Joe Biden beats Trump and Democrats capture the Senate. The first thing Democrats will do after a 2020 victory — which looks very likely right now — is kill the Senate filibuster, which means whatever Democrats want passed into law will be passed with just 51 Senate votes. Goodbye minority rights, hello amnesty, citizenship, and voting rights for millions and millions of illegal Democrats.

But now we know another reason Democrats choose to flood our country with illegals — choose to hurt law-abiding Americans with the crime, lost jobs, overcrowded schools, and lower wages that come with illegal aliens… So they can game the House apportionment system, which increases the likelihood Democrats hold the House, which cheats the more conservative states that respect the Rule of Law.