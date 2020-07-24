House Antitrust Hearing with Big Tech CEOs Likely Postponed

A House Judiciary Committee antitrust hearing with Big Tech CEOs is likely postponed to the week of August 3, according to a report on Thursday.

A scheduling conflict with the planned memorial service of the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA) will likely result in the postponement of a House Judiciary Committee hearing with America’s most powerful Silicon Valley CEOs, Axios reported on Thursday. The hearing will have Apple CEO Tim Cook, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos testify before the House Judiciary Committee regarding the tech companies’ alleged dominance on the Internet.

This will be the first time the Big Tech CEOs will appear together to answer lawmaker’s questions about the tech companies’ alleged anticompetitive behavior.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will also reportedly testify after House Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Jim Jordan (R-OH) invited the executive. However, Jordan noted in a letter to Dorsey on Thursday that the company did not address Jordan’s request for documents and communications about Twitter’s content moderation decisions.

Jordan wrote to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) in a letter this week:

We believe there is bipartisan interest to hear from Twitter about its power in the marketplace, its role in moderating content on its platform, and the causes for its recent highly publicized security breaches. On July 8, 2020, Republicans wrote the Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, to request information about Twitter’s content moderation policies. Mr. Dorsey has not yet responded to our inquiry. As the Committee considers large technology companies and the competitive landscape, a thorough examination cannot exclude Twitter, a market leader in social media.

“The upcoming hearing represents a significant and unique opportunity to explore these issues with respect to Twitter as part of the Committee’s investigation,” Jordan added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.