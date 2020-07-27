Donald Trump Says He Will Not Pay Respects to John Lewis on Capitol Hill

President Donald Trump on Monday said he would not visit the Capitol Hill rotunda this week to honor the late Rep. John Lewis.

“I won’t be going. No,” Trump told reporters when asked about whether he would make a trip to honor Lewis.

Lewis’s body will lie in state at Capitol Hill on Monday and Tuesday following the arrival ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda.

The public viewing will take place outside the Capitol building to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence are expected to pay their respects on Monday evening, and former Vice President Joe Biden will travel from Deleware to make a Monday appearance with former Second Lady Jill Biden.

It is unclear whether former President Barack Obama or former First Lady Michelle Obama will pay their respects at the Capitol building.