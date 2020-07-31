The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) released an ad on Friday highlighting allegations of Montana Democrat Gov. Steve Bullock’s (D) “record of cronyism” and “corruption” while he was governor.

The NRSC ad detailed how Bullock’s brother, Bill Bullock, founded Pioneer Technical Services (PTS). Bill Bullock is the chairman of the company’s board. The NRSC said during Steve Bullock’s time as governor, his administration paid more than $14 million to his brother’s company.

Don’t miss our new ad in Montana 📺@SteveBullockMT has been accused of steering state grants to his brother's company — more than $14 million from state agencies. Montanans deserve better. #MTpol #MTsen pic.twitter.com/G2E5I2Huux — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) July 31, 2020

The narrator said in the ad:

Maybe it started in a treehouse. Or a lemonade stand. Steve Bullock and his brother have a special relationship. Bullock has been accused of steering state grants to his brother’s company. In fact, the company founded by Bullock’s brother received more than 14 million dollars from state agencies. Steve Bullock: Supports taking away rural hospitals while he’s making deals to help his own family. Think about that.

Gov. Bullock has praised his brother’s work during a Montana Economic Summit in 2010:

Sen. Steve Daines’ (R-MT) campaign released a campaign ad in which Wibaux County, Montana Sheriff Shane Harrington claimed Bullock stands with the liberal mob on defunding the police, erasing American history, and turning America into a socialist country.

Harrington said:

These liberal attacks on law enforcement are the real threat to public safety. But Steve Bullock refuses to stand up for law and order. Bullock’s campaign is being bankrolled by the liberal mob. That’s why Bullock’s been silent on when leftwing radicals try to defund the police, erase our history, and turn America into a socialist country.

Daines recently told Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow he and the Senate Republican majority are the “firewall for freedom” that protects the country from the liberal mob.

“Steve Bullock doesn’t share our Montana values, he’s with the liberal mob,” Harrington added.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.